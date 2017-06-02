Martha Stewart is too busy for ''casual dating''.

The 75-year-old businesswoman and television personality - who divorced her husband Andrew Stewart in 1990 - has admitted she's far too busy with her business empire to worry about getting into the dating game.

She said: ''I don't have that much time for casual dating.''

However, when the star - who has published over 80 cookbooks - does find a man she likes, she isn't that fussy when it comes to their skills within the home.

Asked if she cares if a man is able to cook or keep a house clean, Martha said: ''Not really. It's more like, how much time do I want to spend with that particular person? How interesting is that person to me?''

Despite not being all that picky, the 'Martha Bakes' star isn't immune to dating disaster stories, as she recalled one instance where her ''extremely rude'' date ''ran out'' and left her to foot the bill for the evening.

She said: ''I went to the lounge area at Le Bernardin with this guy. He had to go somewhere afterward, and I had to go somewhere after. It wasn't a first date, but it was like a second or third date. We each had places to go; he did not ask me to go with him to the second place. We had cocktails and a little caviar or something. Then he just got up and said he had to run, and he ran out and didn't pay! And I thought that was extremely rude.''

Meanwhile, Martha - who hosted her own eponymously titled talk show from 2005 to 2012 - has also discussed her ''guilty pleasure'' snacks, including cheese slices and pickled herring.

She told Town and Country magazine: It's a spoon of really good organic peanut butter, or a slice of American cheese from my housekeeper's drawer. I steal American slices sometimes - in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack.

''I eat pickled herring as a late-night snack before I go to bed because it's savoury and good. I like liverwurst, and I know how bad it is now. I love squeezing it out of the tube and just eating calves' liverwurst.''