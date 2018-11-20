Martha Stewart slammed Uber after using the app for the first time.

The 77-year-old TV star finally took the leap and used the ''most expensive version'' of the ride sharing service to take a ride in Manhattan.

She explained on Instagram: ''My very first Uber! I ordered the most expensive version to pick me up on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in front of Tiffany's...

''The first Uber did not show up The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57 th street where I could not see the license plate.

''Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south... Took twenty minutes to face south west Etc etc it only took a bit more than one hour. (sic)''

It only went from bad to worse for the star - who said she has long championed the idea of Uber from the beginning - as she shared pictures showing the mess inside the car.

She added: ''On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!

''And I want Uber to succeed! I have been a fan of the concept since day one!!!!!(sic)''

Meanwhile, Martha is no stranger to technology or modern apps, and she admitted earlier this year while she has avoided Tinder she has given online dating a try in her search for love.

She previously said: ''I used Match.com with great disappointment. They just don't make algorithms for people like me.''

And Martha - whose previous partners include ex-husband Andrew Stewart, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Charles Simonyi - also revealed she has a tendency to check up on former flames.

She added: ''I often Google my exes, I'm sure they Google me.''