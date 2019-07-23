Martha Stewart has praised stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon for following her footsteps in the lifestyle industry.

The 77-year-old television star is known for being a domestic goddess after having created businesses from cookbooks, home decor, and crafts, and she's now willing to share her spotlight in the lifestyle industry with other stars who are making their mark in the house and home business segment.

Martha says there's ''plenty of room'' for other people with ''good advice'', and thinks it's ''great'' that stars are helping the industry grow.

She said: ''There's plenty of room for plenty of people with good advice and good ideas. I think it's great.

''I think they all like 'home', and they like the subject of living. To have spearheaded that industry - I feel very proud of having done that - it is an industry now.''

Martha specifically heaped praise on 'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth, who set up her lifestyle blog Goop in 2008, which has since expanded to become a natural health company.

Speaking to 'Good Day New York' about the 46-year-old star, Martha said: ''I think she's doing it very differently than I've done it; she's first of all a fantastic celebrity actress.

''Good for her. She wants to be a homemaker, she wants to advise people in the homemaking arts, and she's also doing it in other ways. And good for her.''

Meanwhile, Martha previously teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for their hit VH1 cooking show, 'Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party'.

Martha taught Snoop how to cook, and the experience even led the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker to release his own cookbook entitled 'Crook to Cook'.

Speaking about Martha's lessons, Snoop said: ''She taught me how to be a real Iron Chef in the kitchen! She's very particular with how you set up the food on the plate, like, I'll usually just rush through it, but she's teaching me how to be more calculated, like a real professional. I'm in the process.''