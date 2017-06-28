Martha Hunt has partnered with Pluma to raise awareness of scoliosis.

The 28-year-old model has admitted she suffers from the medical condition, which is when a person's spine curves sideways, and in honour of Scoliosis Awareness Month the star has collaborated with the company to create a choker necklace, which will see all of the proceeds raised from purchasing the item go towards Scoliosis Research Society.

And the blonde-haired beauty is ''excited'' to launch the product and recognise those who, like her, battle with the disease.

Alongside a picture of the catwalk icon adorning the garment, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I'm so excited to launch this necklace collaboration with @pluma_italia in honor of those living with #scoliosis! I'm proud that percent of the proceeds will benefit Scoliosis Research Society. (sic).''

And Martha has named the product after her mother because her parent was her ''biggest supporter'' during her ''scoliosis journey''.

She added: ''I named the necklace after my mother, my biggest supporter throughout my scoliosis journey! Big thank you @luisaviaroma. Shop the #linkinbio #gotyourback (sic).''

And the brand was honoured to work with Martha on the product.

A post on Pluma Italia's photo-sharing site read: '' Scoliosis Awareness Month

We had the honor of co-designing necklaces for @marthahunt to raise awareness for scoliosis. (sic).''

Martha's fellow Victoria's Secret model, Sara Sampaio, is also ''so proud'' of her friend for her latest venture and by making the illness more well known because she also battles with the condition.

The 25-year-old fashion muse posed in a picture on social media, which captured her wearing the product with a black bralette and denim jacket, that she captioned: ''As someone who also has scoliosis I'm so proud of my girl @marthahunt for creating this necklace in collaboration with @pluma_italia. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the scoliosis research society! #gotyourback (sic).''