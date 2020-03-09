Martha Hunt is a ''human guinea pig''.

The 30-year-old model feels ''super lucky'' to receive so many free beauty products because she loves sampling different things to take care of her skin.

Speaking on Harper's Bazaar's Go to Bed with Me series, she said: ''Just a disclaimer. I'm super lucky to get so many products sent to me. So I'm basically a human guinea pig.

''I do oftentimes try new products because I'm very fortunate that so many are sent to me but if my skin starts reacting, I'll stop using those products.''

When she tries something new, Martha always research what exactly is in the product.

She added: ''I pay attention to ingredients and look them up before I use the product, but I mostly pay attention that quality ingredients are used. Sometimes they can be confusing because they're very scientific but usually there's enough science to back it up.''

The Victoria's Secret Angel's main priority when it comes to skincare is hydration.

She said: ''I tend to have really dry skin so my skincare routine is usually pretty simple and just to keep it hydrated.''

And Martha loves the feeling of washing away her make-up at the end of the day.

She said: ''It's the most satisfying feeling to wash your face, I don't know if its because it's my job to be constantly wearing make-up or if every woman feels like this way but I just love that feeling of washing everything away - there she is in all her glory!''

Even if disaster struck, the model - who is engaged to Jason McDonald - would still find the time to look after her skin.

She said: ''There was a meme recently that asked if your fiance was kidnapped on a deserted island or something, would you still do you skincare routine.

''I was immediately like 'That's insane, of course not' then I got to thinking about it more and was like, 'Maybe I would be that person.' So sorry fiance!''