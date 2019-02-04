Maroon 5's Adam Levine stripped down to his waist as the band delivered an energy-filled performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (03.02.19).

The chart-topping group took to the stage at the half-way point of the sporting extravaganza - which saw the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams - at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where they performed some of their best-known hits, including 'Harder to Breathe'.

Then, Adam - whose show featured pyrotechnics and even an introduction from Spongebob Squarepants - performed 'This Love' with the help of a guitar.

The band were joined on stage during the halftime show by Travis Scott as he performed his track 'SICKO MODE', before he ended his set by falling onto the outstretched arms of people in the crowd.

Maroon 5 subsequently delivered a memorable rendition of their single 'Girls Like You', which was supplemented by a marching band and a gospel choir.

The band then opted to change the pace of the up-tempo gig with a performance of 'She Will Be Loved', which saw Adam walking through the crowd as floating paper lanterns drifted behind him.

However, OutKast rapper Big Boi subsequently arrived on stage to change the mood entirely, performing an energetic version of the track 'The Way You Move'.

And Adam then rounded out the show by removing his top to reveal his eye-catching array of tattoos and to deliver a performance of the band's 2011 hit 'Moves like Jagger'.

Prior to the halftime show, Adam revealed he was looking forward to starring alongside Travis and Big Boi.

He previously said: ''So Travis ... he is it right now. He is the one.

''Like, this is a moment for him and we love what he does, obviously. We love what he represents because we love having a presence that this is the show that will have the biggest hip-hop presence that there has ever been on the show. I mean, I can't look back and find that to be the case before. He's it, he's the man right now and he comes in hot.''