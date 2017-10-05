Maroon 5's new album is called 'Red Pill Blues'.

The 'Animal' hitmakers have announced their new 10 track LP, which features their hit song 'What Lovers Do' featuring SZA as well as nine other tracks.

There are three other collaborations on the album including 'Help Me Out' with Julia Michaels, 'Who I Am' with LunchMoney Lewis whilst A$AP Rocky raps on the track 'Whiskey'.

The album opens with a song called 'Best 4 U' before ending with the aptly named 'Closure'. Before its end, the album also includes tracks such as 'Lips on You', 'Bet My Heart' and 'Wait'.

The news was revealed to fans on social media on Thursday (05.10.17) with the band also announcing that pre-orders can be made from Friday (06.10.17).

Alongside a series of gifs of the 10 tracks, they wrote: ''New album #RedPillBlues. Pre-order on 10.6.17 (sic)''

Maroon 5's previous LP - their fifth studio album titled 'V' - was released in August 2014 and featured hits including 'Maps', 'Animals' and 'Sugar'. The group - whose frontman is Adam Levine - released a compilation album in 2015 featuring some of their most well loved songs off their previous five albums.

'Red Pill Blues' marks the band's first LP of new music in over three years.

Maroon 5 - which also includes band members James Valentine on lead guitar, Jesse Carmichael on piano, Mickey Madden on bass guitar, PJ Morton on keyboard and Matt Flynn on drums - released the music video for 'What Lovers Do' on September 28.

Full tracklist for 'Red Pill Blues' is as follows:

1. 'Best 4 U'

2. 'What Lovers Do' feat. SZA

3. 'Wait'

4. 'Lips on You'

5. 'Bet My Heart'

6. 'Help Me Out' with Julia Michaels

7. 'Who I Am' feat. LunchMoney Lewis

8. 'Whiskey' feat. A$AP Rocky

9. 'Girls Like You'

10. 'Closure'