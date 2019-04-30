Maroon 5, Jess Glynne and Jonas Blue are among the latest acts added to the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2019.

Adam Levine and co, the 'These Days' singer and chart-topping tropical house DJ/producer will be joined by Mabel and rising pop sensations Ava Max and 'I'm so tired.' hitmaker Lauv at the annual one-dayer at Wembley Stadium on June 8.

The latest additions to the star-studded bill, which were announced of 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' on Tuesday morning (30.04.19), come after Jonas Brothers were confirmed to perform for the first time in almost a decade at the Summertime Ball.

The pop trio - comprised of brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas - will perform at the music extravaganza a day after the release of their eagerly-awaited new album 'Happiness Begins'.

The siblings - who last performed in the British capital on their world tour in 2009 - made their huge comeback with the single 'Sucker' in March.

Mark Ronson, Halsey, Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer and Khalid are also performing.

More names are set to be confirmed throughout this week on Roman's show on Capital FM, which kicks off at 6am daily.

However, fans will be able to have a guess at the artists, with clues on Capital's Ball Boards scattered across the UK.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''This year's Capital's Summertime Ball is already shaping up to be another phenomenal show at Wembley. Some of the world's hottest bands, DJs, solo artists and rising stars will play the UK's biggest summer party this June, and tomorrow things are about to get even bigger as Roman Kemp will confirm yet more huge artists for the Ball on Capital Breakfast!''

Listeners can also follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalSTB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for the latest news.

Tickets go on sale at www.capitalfm.com/summertime-ball this Thursday (02.05.19) at 8am. Capital VIPs have access to the first tickets in an exclusive VIP pre-sale opening on Wednesday (01.05.19) at 8am.