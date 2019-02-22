Michelle Keegan gets her eyebrows ''microbladed'' because she ''over plucked them in the 90s''.
The 31-year-old actress is able to keep her morning beauty routine ''to a minimum'' because she has a lash lifting treatment and semi-permanent microblading, and it means she can concentrate on keeping her skin looking flawless.
Speaking to The Metro newspaper, Michelle said: ''I got my eyebrows microbladed. I had it done because I over plucked in the 90s and I can't grow them back - if I could get bushy eyebrows again I would. It helps me with time in the morning, I hate taking a long time getting ready, so the fact I have a LVL Lash Lift means my eyelashes are already lifted and because my eyebrows are microbladed I don't tend to do much to my eyes, or brows. It's more my skin really. I like to keep everything to a minimum because it's easier.''
The brunette beauty - who is married to Mark Wright - keeps her skin hydrated by drinking ''a pint of water every morning'' to kickstart her beauty ritual.
She added: ''My skin goes through phases, it always changes. At the minute it's going alright, but when I was away filming for the first time in South Africa for 'Our Girl', my skin went really bad. I had really bad breakouts all under the skin, so I saw a dermatologist. My skin changes with the climate so I just change my skincare routine in line with the weather.
''In the summer I tend not to wear night moisturiser, but in the winter I do and that's when I see the change. It took me a while to get it under control. And I can sometimes see it when I'm on camera. But also around this time, I didn't drink a lot of fluids. Ah, this is a really good tip actually - my friend recommend that every morning when you wake up drink a pint of water because it kickstarts your body, which is now something I do. And yes, I do see and feel a difference because your body has fasted for eight hours, you've not had any fluids so your skin is dehydrated.''
