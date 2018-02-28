Mark Wright would quit his dream job in America for the sake of his marriage.

The 31-year-old former reality star is currently based in Los Angeles working as a reporter for 'Extra' but admitted he'd give it all up if Michelle Keegan wanted them to be in the UK together.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', he said: ''Yes I miss [Michelle], yes she misses me. Right now we make sure we see each other as much as we can.

''I mean if Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back to the UK].

''That comes first. It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first.''

Meanwhile Michelle - who has spent long periods of time since she and Mark wed in 2015 working on 'Our Girl' in South Africa and Nepal - has admitted she couldn't live in the US permanently.

She said: ''I'm too much of a home-bod. I like going back just to breathe.''

But the 30-year-old actress believes spending time apart from Mark has made them more patient with one another and they don't row over trivial things.

She told the new issue of Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''We're more patient with each other, laid-back, and don't sweat the small stuff.

''I think because we're really happy in our careers it helps with the relationship as well.''

And the former 'Coronation Street' star credits FaceTime calls for helping them stay connected when they're apart.

She said: ''It was like he was in the room. He'd have breakfast, I'd have dinner.

''He'd get in the shower, I'd do my scripts. It was the norm. We were [living at] different ends of the spectrum.

''I remember FaceTime-ing him surrounded by cattle and mud. He was in Nobu in Malibu having cocktails saying, 'Aw babe, look at the view!' I said, 'Do you want to see my view?'''