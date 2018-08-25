Mark Wright would love to have twins with Michelle Keegan.

The TV presenter has revealed that he and his wife have been prevented from starting a family because of their jam-packed working schedules, but Mark is excited about the prospect of becoming a dad one day.

Mark - who's been married to the actress since 2015 - shared: ''We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles - so we think, right, we'll try next year.

''It'll be around December or January, we'll talk about it and we'll go from there.''

Mark revealed he initially wanted to have three or four children, but the former reality star - who is currently based in LA - has been forced to reassess his ambitions over recent years.

Speaking to The Sun Online, the presenter explained: ''With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!

''Triplets would be even better! And if we have quadruplets we'd be laughing because we'd have them all in one go!''

Meanwhile, Mark also revealed his long-term career ambition, admitting his ultimate dream is to host a ''big, Saturday night TV show''.

He said: ''My career goal and my dream has always been to be a presenter.

''I would love to host a big, Saturday night TV show. But it needs to be the perfect show and at the right time. That's my ultimate goal.''