Mark Wright says his wife Michelle Keegan is the ''most lazy person'' when she's off from work.

The 32-year-old presenter - who married the 'Our Girl' star in 2015 - has revealed that his spouse ''is tired all the time'' when she is off from filming different roles and insisted that he makes sure he gives her ''20 minutes'' to herself every morning because she is so ''moody''.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast, Mark said: ''She loves having me back and she's off work right now so we're spending lots of time together, skiing.

''Listen obviously, being an actress you work so many hours. So when you're off...

''Well, but she definitely is [off]. She is the most lazy person when she's off. She's so tired all the time. What's the time? 08:15? This is like 3am for you. She is asleep mate.

''She's the happiest person in the world - I've got to make sure I say this right. In the morning, at least for the first 20 minutes I don't say a word. I get her a coffee, and then I walk out the room and leave her to be because she's moody in the morning. So I'm not sure I wanna call her but we could try.''

The former 'TOWIE' star recently quit his US TV show 'Extra' to return home from Los Angeles and live full-time with his wife in the UK, and Mark explained that he thinks England is the ''best country on Earth''.

Opening up about the move, he added: ''Yes it is done and dusted. I was debating it for a while, whether to come back whether to stay. I'm back. I'm back where I belong.

''It was hard and it is a bit of a lonely place sometimes. You know I love LA and I love the sunshine, I love what it is but the worst day of the week for me was a Saturday. I'd wake up on a Saturday morning about 8am, which is 4pm in the UK. My mates were playing football, rolling around in the mud, my dad was watching my brother who's a pro footballer, or West Ham were playing. And I'd sit back in my house and go what am I gonna do today? The sun's shining again - go out with some more actors or whatever - people trying to make it in the industry.

''No no but [laughs] it sounds amazing. But you just miss the normal things. Just like the things like - England I can now is the best country on Earth, it's as simple as that.''

