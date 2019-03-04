Mark Wright's life is ''perfect'' now he's moved back to the UK.

The 31-year-old presenter recently quit his job on 'Extra' in order to leave Los Angeles to be closer to his wife Michelle Keegan and though they've spent most of their marriage spending long periods of time apart, he doesn't think there'll be much of a readjustment period.

He said: ''It will be easy getting back in the swing of things! We won't have to travel 11 hours every week.

''It's perfect and it makes it more fun knowing we're seeing each other and settled back home...

''We love home life, I said it last night while we were cooking dinner. We love cooking and watching films...

''Normal life for us is like date night. We go to the shop, we get our food and we cook it and we choose our film and we just love it.

''It's like an event for us, just real life we love it. Doors shut, with the dogs, it just never gets old.''

But while Mark and Michelle are delighted to be settling back into life together, they won't be starting a family any time soon.

He told MailOnline: ''We have no plans for babies yet, we're both busy with work and have no plans at all at the moment but obviously at some point in the future.''

The 'Bachelor UK' host admitted the 31-year-old actress was his ''main factor'' in leaving Los Angeles because he would have only stayed there if she'd agreed to relocate permanently.

He said: ''Michelle was my main factor in coming back and she was always visiting me and I was visiting her, she was one of the main factors for sure...

''I wanted to spend more time with her instead of travelling and coming back for weeks at a time.

''Also, my family, Michelle, work, England itself, everything really. I couldn't do it forever unless she moved there. I was there for nearly two years.''