Mark Wright is reluctant to have a New Year's Eve party - because he hates mess.

The 32-year-old presenter and his wife Michelle Keegan are planning to open the doors to their home for family and friends on December 31, but he's not very excited about the idea because he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

He said: ''We're thinking of hosting a New Year's Eve party but I've got OCD so I hate having parties. I'm just debating it at the moment.

''I just hate a mess in my house.

''When I had a party before, during summer, I actually rented portable loos and put them out on my drive so nobody could go inside.''

Mark returned to the UK earlier this year after spending two years working on TV show 'Extra' in America and he's delighted to be back amongst his family and friends.

He told Closer magazine: ''It's good to be home, it really.

''All the things I didn't think I'd miss, I did, which is everything.

''Just little things like going to the pub.''

If he does have a party, the former 'TOWIE' star likes to have a theme to his bashes.

He said: ''I think having a theme is a great idea because it gets people talking about the party.

''There's more of a reason to be there - have a fancy dress or a white dresscode party, whatever it may be.''

And Mark will want to see people dancing, regardless of their ability.

He said: ''You don't need to be a good dancer. It's fine, as long as you're having a laugh and look like you're getting involved.

''I tried to learn salsa in Miami and by the end of it, I was like, 'Just get in there and let's do it.' ''