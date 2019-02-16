Mark Wright has quit his US TV show 'Extra' to return home to the UK.

The 32-year-old presenter has negotiated to be let out of his contract in order to live full-time with his wife Michelle Keegan.

Mark - who has been married to the actress since 2015 - explained: ''I'm no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time. It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family.''

Mark has left the show on good terms and his TV bosses have confirmed that the door is still open for a return in the future.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I'll always be grateful to the show 'Extra' for the amazing opportunity they gave me. I loved my time at 'Extra' and I love my bosses, who I've left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.''

Mark previously revealed he would love to have children with Michelle, 31.

The dark-haired hunk said he is excited about the prospect of becoming a dad one day.

Speaking in 2018, Mark shared: ''We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles - so we think, right, we'll try next year.

''It'll be around December or January, we'll talk about it and we'll go from there.''

The presenter also admitted he'd love to have twins or even triplets.

He said: ''I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!

''Triplets would be even better! And if we have quadruplets we'd be laughing because we'd have them all in one go!''