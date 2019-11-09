Mark Wright says Kim Kardashian West is one of the nicest celebrities he's ever met.

The 32-year-old star got to interview Kim, 39, when he was working on American entertainment show 'Extra' and he insists she was a delight work with and ''lovely'' to him and everyone else who was working on the programme.

In an interview with OK! magazine, he said: ''The Kardashians are all great. I knew they'd be nice people but they were so normal and really polite. I interviewed Kim once and she arrived on set before we were ready for her. We apologised and said it would be another five minutes and she said, 'OK, I'll just sit with you guys while you get set up.' Then she sat down next to me and we just chatted about life. She was lovely to every single person on set.''

Mark left Los Angeles and his job on 'Extra' last year to move back to the UK, admitting that living in a different country to his wife, 'Our Girl' actress Michelle Keegan.

Although working as a television reporter and presenter in the US was his dream job nothing is more important to Mark than Michelle, 32, and his family.

He said: ''You cannot be richer than the love your family give you. Money just doesn't compare. Living in LA was always something I wanted to do and I had chased the dream for so long but it didn't warrant being away from my friends and family for so long.''

It has been rumoured that the cast of 'The Only Way Is Essex' will reunite for the tenth anniversary of the show next year, but Mark is unsure as to whether he wants to be involved in the special.

He said: ''I have no idea. I don't know what the reunion would be or the concept or anything so it's hard to know whether I'd say yes right now. When the real conversation comes up with producers about it then I'll decide if I want to take part.''