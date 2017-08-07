Mark Wright has landed a full-time job on American entertainment news show 'Extra'.

The former 'TOWIE' star - who is married to actress Michelle Keegan - will be heading to Los Angeles to work as a correspondent for the programme alongside Renee Bargh, Aj Calloway, the returning Tanika Ray and Mario Lopez on an initial 12-month deal.

Announcing the new presenting team, 'Extra' senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey said in a statement: ''Mario, Tanika and Renee will be an unstoppable team and together they will bring a fresh new energy to the show. Loyal 'Extra' viewers will remember Tanika's magnetic personality and we are thrilled to have her back. Renee has become the go-to reporter in Hollywood, she has equity with the stars and she's become a tastemaker from style to wellness. AJ owns entertainment in New York City and we look forward to showcasing him more this season. And, rounding out our team is Mark Wright, who is one of the biggest TV personalities in the UK and now he's ready to conquer America on 'Extra'.''

Mark, 30, admits he is ''honoured'' to have landed the Stateside job, which will see him sit down with the world's biggest stars, and has thanked producer Lisa for giving him a meeting and a chance to impress her when he's virtually unknown in the US.

The hunk said: ''I feel so honoured to be given a job on such a massive show in America, interviewing the biggest stars in the world, and working alongside Mario Lopez who I watched and loved growing up. Lisa G, the boss at 'Extra', didn't know me before meeting her. I asked for a meeting, and she believed in me from seeing my showreel. She gave me a chance by allowing me to interview Mariah Carey and from that she has now given me this amazing opportunity to work on the show full time. ''It's all a bit surreal. The UK will always be my home, but right now America is the path that has opened up for me, and I have to follow that.''

Since leaving reality series 'The Only Way Is Essex' in 2011, Mark has made his name as a presenter landing jobs on 'Take Me Out: The Gossip' on ITV2, 'Surprise Surprise' and children's DIY show 'The Dengineers'. He also hosts a radio show on Heart FM and regularly DJs in Ibiza and London.

'Extra' will be filmed live from Universal Studios in Hollywood as well as different locations in New York City.