Mark Wright had a nasty accident at the gym caused by ''too many reps''.

The 'EXTRA' host took to Instagram to reveal a nasty looking graze on his left cheek which he claims was caused because he didn't have anyone to spot him during his workout on Monday (19.02.18).

While posting on his Instagram story, the 31-year-old hunk wrote: ''When you have nobody to spot you on the bench and you lift one too many reps! Ouch! (sic)''

The former 'TOWIE' star later posted another photo showing that he was attempting to get the injury healed with a ''Manuka Honey Patch''.

He wrote: ''Manuka Honey Patch. Suppose to make it heal better says my man @rodneyrinks figures crossed (sic)''

Mark - who is married to British actress Michelle Keegan - didn't let this stop him leaving the house and was seen sporting the facial injury whilst enjoying a dinner in West Hollywood.

Although making his name across the pond, Englishman Mark recently tweeted that he is homesick and missing his friends and a game of soccer in the rain.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: ''Just woke up here. What I would give for a nice cuppa tea, fry up, Tracky on to meet the boys for a game of football in the rain and then on to the pub for a pint. It might be crappy weather over there, but that's us & sometimes I pine for those moments (sic)''

Despite being homesick, the former reality TV star can't believe how lucky he is to have landed such an ''incredible'' job interviewing the world's biggest stars.

He added: ''I'm loving every minute of it, it's incredible. I'm learning more and more each day and I'm meeting more and more incredible people. Our set is outside in the sunshine in Universal Studios in Hollywood' it's all just a bit pinch yourself.''