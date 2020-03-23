Mark Wahlberg has vowed to never make a musical.

The 48-year-old actor - who shot to fame as the frontman of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch - doesn't feel ''self-conscious'' when he's working and isn't scared to look ''ridiculous'' but he doesn't feel very comfortable hving to sing and dance.

Asked if he'd make a rom-com, he said: ''I'd be into it! But nothing with singing and dancing in it. I'm not doing a musical.

''I've had to sing and dance more than I've wanted to... in films. And it's my least favourite thing to do. I've gotten to the point where I'm not really self-conscious and I'm not scared to look vulnerable, or risk looking ridiculous, but I don't know... I feel ridiculous when I'm dancing and singing.''

Mark likes to be very well prepared for his movie roles and when he receives a script, he likes to read it ''three to four time a day''.

He explained to the Observer magazine: ''[I want to] really know where we are, continuity-wise. I like to know what we're doing and how we're doing it.''

The actor can next be seen in Peter Berg's action comedy 'Spenser Confidential' - in which he plays a former cop who was jailed for trying to expose his corrupt colleagues and discovers they're still after him on his release five years later - but he insisted the Netflix film doesn't ''try too hard'' for laughs because they ''pulled back'' some of the humour.

He said: ''At one point, Pete was trying to push the humour, and then we pulled it back a little bit, I think. I think you can get into some trouble, trying too hard for comedy - it's just a fine line.''