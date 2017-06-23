Mark Wahlberg wishes his children would spend ''less time'' in front of electronic devices.

The 46-year-old actor has four children, Ella, 13, Michael, 11, Brendan, eight, and Grace, seven, with his wife Rhea Durnham, and has said he always urges his brood to spend more time interacting ''directly with other people''.

Speaking with 'The Project' on Friday (23.06.17) whilst promoting his new movie 'Transformers: The Last Knight', Mark said: ''I would like to see my kids on the iPads less and interacting more directly with other people, but it's just part of what it is. Thankfully my sons are very athletic, so they play football and all of that stuff.''

It comes after the 'Ted' actor admitted he has become ''over protective'' of his eldest daughter Ella Rae since she caught the eye of a boy.

He said: ''Nobody is a good type or sort. For me, you know, I'm super overprotective. But he's just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared.

''She's a sweetheart, she's growing up too fast. It's just the fatherly thing in me, you know? I just don't want [her] being anything other than sheltered and protected.''

And Mark previously revealed he once accompanied Ella on a date and was ''one-upped'' by the guy, who brought his mom along on the date too.

He shared: ''The kid - she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough - but I was like, 'I wanna meet this kid'. I wanna meet him and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment and she was like, 'What's a safe environment, dad?' ... Everything is the attitude.

''So all of a sudden this kid comes over and he one-ups me ... he brings his mom! The genius thing is he was so sweet and [my daughter] is like steamrolling me all the time and he's seeing it, like she's being rude to me and she's being mean to me and she's like if you're not nice to him, he may not wanna be around you.''