Mark Wahlberg is set to take over Chris Evans' role in 'Infinite'.

Chris signed up to the picture in February but has had to pull out due to scheduling issues and Mark is being lined up to take his place in the mystery film helmed by Antoine Fuqua for Paramount Pictures and penned by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr who are adapting D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

The project is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

The original novel introduces readers to the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and a troubled young man who becomes haunted by memories of two past lives after joining their ranks.

The movie is slated for release on August 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in May that Mark has joined 'Scoob'.

The 'Daddy's Home 2' star will voice superhero Blue Falcon in the new Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Doo movie based on the iconic children's cartoon.

This comes after 'Hangover' actor Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons were confirmed to portray Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a pooch with mechanical robot parts, and Dee Dee Sykes, who was one of the smartest members of Captain Caveman's Teen Angels group.

Frank Welker will voice the titular pooch, after voicing crime-solving Mystery Inc. gang character Fred Jones since the animated comedy TV series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' made its debut in 1969.

Instead, Zac Efron will voice Fred for the forthcoming film and Amanda Seyfried will be Daphne Blake, while Will Forte will play Shaggy Rogers.

The Mystery Inc. gang - who aim to solve crimes alongside their canine companion Scooby - will be completed by Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley.

The hotly-anticipated movie is set to be released in May 2020 and will be the first time Scooby has hit the big screen since 2004's 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed', which followed on from 2002's 'Scooby-Doo'.