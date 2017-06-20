Mark Wahlberg's future with the 'Transformers' franchise will be determined by director Michael Bay.

The 46-year-old actor recently claimed that 'Transformers: The Last Knight' will be his last movie in the series - but Mark has now admitted the director will have a big say in whether he returns to the franchise or not.

Speaking to Collider, Mark explained: ''I am [contracted for more] but look, I signed on to make these movies with Michael.

''After 'Pain and Gain' I was like, 'Whatever you want to do. Anytime anywhere just let me know.' So we'll see. But usually I'm going with Bay.''

The director, for his part, has previously claimed he was set to walk away from the 'Transformers' series, before returning to make another movie.

Speaking in 2011, after directing 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon', Bay suggested he was set to quit the franchise.

He shared: ''It's like I've been working every day for two years, every single day, because I want to make up for the second one and I want to leave this franchise as best I can. I've had a great run, fun time doing it.''

But the Hollywood movie-maker subsequently returned to the 'Transformers' brand and in January 2016, Bay admitted to relishing the challenge of making a new 'Transformers' film.

He said: '''Transformers', I still have a great time. It's fun to do a movie that 100 million people will see.

''But this is the last one. I have to pass the reins to someone else.''