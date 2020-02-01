Mark Wahlberg's wife has been ''paralysed by fear'' following the death of Kobe Bryant over the weekend, as she now hates the idea of him travelling by plane.
The 41-year-old basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people lost their lives when his private helicopter crashed on Sunday (26.01.20), and Mark has now said his wife Rhea Durham has been left terrified at the thought of her husband travelling by plane.
Mark revealed: ''My wife, I had to go to Atlanta the day after, I just got back, and she was, like, paralysed with fear and didn't want me to travel.
''But we're not going to take unwarranted risks and stuff. You can't be paralysed with fear but you also have to be mindful, too.''
The 48-year-old actor has also been heaping love and praise on his children - Ella, 16, Michael, 13, Brendan, 11, and Grace, 10 - in the wake of the tragedy, which has left them confused.
He added: ''My kids think I'm crazy now because every chance I get, I just tell them how much I love them and hug them and kiss them. [It] just puts things into perspective. Nothing is guaranteed, we're never promised tomorrow.''
Mark also praised the sports star for being ''super sweet and wonderful'' to his brood.
The 'Lone Survivor' star told 'Extra': ''Even though I was a Celtics fan and he was a Laker, you know, our friendship was about something different, and he always went out of his way to be super sweet and wonderful to my kids.''
Meanwhile, Mark recently vowed to ''cherish every moment'' with his loved ones in the wake of Kobe's passing.
He said: ''It's obviously a tragic loss that everybody is feeling. Kobe, his daughter, the other family members, his family members, the other people that were on board in the helicopter, it's just tragic.
''It's just a reminder that life is short ... All the people that you love, call them and remind them as often as possible and cherish every moment.''
