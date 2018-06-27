Mark Wahlberg's forthcoming movie 'Mile 22' is set to get a sequel - even though the first instalment hasn't hit screens yet.
The first part of the action thriller film - which sees the 47-year-old actor play James Silva - won't hit cinema screens until August 17, but it looks like bosses are already predicting it a success as they've given the go-ahead for the second instalment.
And STX Entertainment aren't hanging around as they have already enlisted writer Umair Aleem to pen the sequel, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
However, it's not yet known where the film company executives are keen to take the second part and whether they already have a release date in mind.
'Mile 22' tells the story of an elite American intelligence agent (Wahlberg) who tries to secretly move a police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.
The cast also features Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich.
Wahlberg recently admitted that director Peter Berg - whom he has worked with on three other projects before - first mentioned the idea of 'Mile 22' to him years ago.
He said: ''You know, it's one of those things where Pete and I were shooting another movie and he started talking to me about it. This was years ago.
''He started talking to me about playing this particular role, and it was going to be a smaller role in the film, then it turned into the lead. I think for both of us the idea was to get away from the true stories and just have some fun.
''Do something that's character-driven and really smart, but also be able to have some fun. Not have to deal with a real-life tragedy and all that stuff.''
And, speaking before he'd even finished shooting the movie, Wahlberg said he thought there was enough in his character to make a franchise.
He said at the time: ''I just think the actual story, the challenge that we face with this particular team, and how this movie ends, it just sets it up for a great... There are two other really cool pieces to this story that I think people are going to want to see.''
