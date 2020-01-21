Mark Wahlberg admitted his children thought their surprise puppy was actually going to be a visit from the Kardashians.
Mark Wahlberg's children thought his puppy surprise was going to be the Kardashians.
The 48-year-old actor took home a pet pooch - a Pomeranian dog named Champ - for his family, but when he initially told three of their kids he had ''someone very important'' at their home, they thought he meant a visit from Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.
In an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''I told the kids someone very important was coming to the house ... Meanwhile, my wife barges into the room and goes, 'I need to talk to you right now.' Drags me outside and goes, 'Why are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West coming here at dinnertime?!'
''She said, 'Brendan and Grace literally said 'if it's someone important it's gotta be them.' I'm like, 'It's not them. I got a dog.' ''
The 'Transformers' star explained the situation to his wife Rhea Durham - with whom he has children Ella, Grace, Michael and Brendan - and she wasn't impressed with the way things had unfolded.
It turns out she didn't approve of the ''little furry'' breed as a mutt mate.
He added: ''Then she got upset because I didn't include her in the selecting of the dog.''
Mark himself wasn't totally sure at first, as he was worried the new addition to the household would ruin his beloved lawn.
He said: ''When I saw the guy who had the Pomeranian, I was like, 'How big does that dog get?' and he said, 'This is full grown'.
''I said, 'How big is the poop?' and he said, 'It's like a little Tootsie Roll'. I said, 'I can manage that!' ''
Thankfully, the whole family are now enamoured with Champ, and Mark revealed the dog is definitely in charge of the house.
He admitted: ''She, now, and everybody is in love with the dog. The dog runs the house ... The smiles on their faces were absolutely precious.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...