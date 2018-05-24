Mark Wahlberg's daughters are ''annoyed'' that he constantly posts his shirtless pictures on social media.
The 'Deepwater Horizon' star says his daughters - Ella, 14, and Grace, eight - hate seeing him post shirtless snaps on social media.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: ''My daughters get very annoyed by the pictures. I get 'Dad put a shirt on' all the time. Even if I have a shirt on! If I have on one shirt, they'll say put another shirt on!''
The 46-year-old actor - who also has Brendan, nine, and Michael, 12, with his wife Rhea Durham - is really into his fitness and previously revealed he insists a hotel room is ripped out and converted to a gym wherever he stays.
Recalling a recent visit to the actor's home, Piers Morgan shared: ''We discussed [Mark's] legendary fitness regime. He revealed that when he's on location, his team gut a hotel room and create a private gym for him. 'Talk me through an average day when you're filming,' I said.
'''I wake at 2.30am, and do an hour's hard work out from 3am to 4am, with ten-second breaks. Then we drive to a local basketball court and do two-on-two for an hour. I come back to the hotel at 6am and have a plate of chicken and vegetables before heading to the set around 7am. I do 500 sit-ups through the day in my trailer to keep fresh. I finish at 6pm, go back to the hotel and do 45 minutes' boxing. Then go to bed by 8pm.'''
