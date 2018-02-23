Mark Wahlberg has admitted the pay gap on 'All the Money in the World' was ''very awkward''.

The 46-year-old actor donated the $1.5 million he was paid for reshooting the movie with Christopher Plummer - who replaced Kevin Spacey - to the Time's Up movement after it emerged his co-star Michelle Williams received just $80 a day, and admits it was the ''right thing'' to do.

He said: ''It didn't take much to make the decision. It was just the right thing to do, you know? And Michelle is a fantastic actress.

''It's not me who decides who gets paid what. Your value's based on what the marketplace dictates, and with that particular situation, it was very awkward.''

Mark has insisted he took a ''substantial pay cut'' to appear in the motion picture in the first place.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: ''It was like, you know what, we'll donate that and they need the rest of the money that I got paid to do it too, because I, like everybody else, did the movie to make the movie with Ridley Scott. I took a substantial pay cut.''

As well as the 'Deepwater Horizon' star's $1.5 million pledge to the anti-harassment charity, Mark and Michelle's shared agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) donated an additional $500,000.

Afterwards, the 37-year-old actress admitted the actions were all about making a stand for equality, and she also sent her support to Anthony Rapp, whose accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against Spacey led to the actor being fired from the project.

She said in a statement: ''Today isn't about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice.

''Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.''