The real-life thriller has received criticism from lawyer Amato DeLuca, who represents Katherine Russell, the widow of one of the men responsible for the terrorist attack. The attorney asserts his client has been falsely represented in the picture as being uncooperative with authorities.

"It's just not true," Deluca declared to The Associated Press. "I have no objection to them making a movie... What I quarrel with is the licence they take in portraying Katie (Russell) as someone who did not cooperate and try to save lives. She did everything she could."

However, leading man Mark, who plays fictional Boston Police Department Sergeant Tommy Saunders in the picture, has a different take on the movie's narrative. The star stresses no corners were cut when screenwriters attempted to craft a fair and thorough story to honour those affected by the attack.

"First and foremost, just make sure we're as accurate as possible," Wahlberg tells Vulture of the production goals for the drama. "With this, no matter what, first thing we had to do was go and start talking to the people, to the victims' families, to survivors, to first responders and law-enforcement agencies.

"We had to communicate to the community what we we were trying to do, what our intentions were. Once they understood that we were coming from a good place, then we got an overwhelming amount of support."

Native Bostonian Mark is incredibly proud of the project, which he feels honours all of the heroes who stepped up to save lives during the tragedy.

"The way my city and my home responded made me extremely proud, and the message of love and hope, people coming together, is extremely powerful and extremely important as well," he says. "The amount of love that radiates from these people is so powerful. This is what the movie is about.

"This tragedy happened, but look at the light that's shining from this place, and these people. And that is encouraging, because there is a lot of darkness in the world, there's a lot of bad things happening, but there's far more good happening."