Mark Wahlberg has put the brakes on his teenage daughter's dreams of becoming Justin Bieber's wife, insisting he'll kill them both if they ever get romantic.
The movie star's 13-year-old, Ella, used to be a massive fan of the Baby singer and now she has developed a more grown-up obsession with the pop superstar after her dad invited him to join them for dinner.
The actor tells U.S. talk show host Ellen Degeneres, "She liked him a lot when she was younger... and then she came back with a vengeance and said, 'Dad, that's gonna be my husband!'
"I said, 'Over my dead body. Actually, over both of your dead bodies; I'll just go back to jail'."
