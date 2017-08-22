Mark Wahlberg has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actor.

The 'Deepwater Horizon' star has topped Forbes' list for 2017 after earning a whopping $68 million, thanks to huge roles in 'Daddy's Home 2' and 'Transformers: The Last Knight'.

Following not that far behind is DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, who earned $65 million, from his parts in 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which he is said to have received eight sum figures for.

Earning $54.5 million from the latest instalment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise amongst others, Vin Diesel took third place, followed by Adam Sandler ($50.5 million), Jackie Chan ($49 million) and Robert Downey Jr. ($48 million).

Tom Cruise ($43 million) and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan ($38 million) took seventh and eight place respectively. And completing the top 10 were two other Bollywood actors - Salman Khan ($37 million) and Akshay Kumar ($35.5 million).

Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed being a father to daughters Ella, 13, and Grace, seven, and sons Brendan, eight and Michael, 11 - who he has with his wife Rhea Durham - is his number one priority.

When asked if being a spiritual person affected which roles he chose, he shared: ''Absolutely. And also being a dad. And a husband. What I'm willing to do and not do. I never want to compromise my artistic integrity. But at the same time, with [playing a porn star in] 'Boogie Nights', I already did that. I'd be hard-pressed to do something in that world today ...

''Sometimes you have no control [over a film's success]. Once you've done everything you can to create something, it goes out there and it either works or doesn't. At the end of the day I just know I did everything I could do to make it the best it would be. Then you gotta be able to move on. Let it go.''