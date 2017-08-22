Mark Wahlberg has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actor in a list unveiled by Forbes.
The 'Deepwater Horizon' star has topped Forbes' list for 2017 after earning a whopping $68 million, thanks to huge roles in 'Daddy's Home 2' and 'Transformers: The Last Knight'.
Following not that far behind is DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, who earned $65 million, from his parts in 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which he is said to have received eight sum figures for.
Earning $54.5 million from the latest instalment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise amongst others, Vin Diesel took third place, followed by Adam Sandler ($50.5 million), Jackie Chan ($49 million) and Robert Downey Jr. ($48 million).
Tom Cruise ($43 million) and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan ($38 million) took seventh and eight place respectively. And completing the top 10 were two other Bollywood actors - Salman Khan ($37 million) and Akshay Kumar ($35.5 million).
Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed being a father to daughters Ella, 13, and Grace, seven, and sons Brendan, eight and Michael, 11 - who he has with his wife Rhea Durham - is his number one priority.
When asked if being a spiritual person affected which roles he chose, he shared: ''Absolutely. And also being a dad. And a husband. What I'm willing to do and not do. I never want to compromise my artistic integrity. But at the same time, with [playing a porn star in] 'Boogie Nights', I already did that. I'd be hard-pressed to do something in that world today ...
''Sometimes you have no control [over a film's success]. Once you've done everything you can to create something, it goes out there and it either works or doesn't. At the end of the day I just know I did everything I could do to make it the best it would be. Then you gotta be able to move on. Let it go.''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
