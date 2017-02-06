Mark Wahlberg missed watching his beloved New England Patriots win the Super Bowl because his son fell sick during the game.

The Hollywood actor attended the much-anticipated annual event at the NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (05.02.17) in the hope of seeing his side lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, but Mark missed the Patriots' dramatic comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons after his eight-year-old son Brendan started feeling ill.

Mark - who rubbished suggestions he is merely a fair-weather fan - wrote on Instagram: ''I had to leave the game early because my youngest wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium - but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too!''

A video showing Mark leaving the stadium while the Patriots appeared to be headed for defeat led to claims from some supporters that Mark wasn't committed to the cause.

But Mark, 45, insists he is a die-hard fan of the Patriots and in 2016, he even staged a special screening of his movie 'Deepwater Horizon' for the players.

Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, thought the movie about the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico could help to inspire his team.

Robert said: ''It's about mental toughness, persevering knowing, how the guys around you are doing and really inspirational for us. It's a great treat to have [Mark] here. He specifically wanted to stop here and give us this opportunity to screen the movie before it was made public.''

Mark also said he hoped the team would take something from watching the film.

He shared: ''I know the work you guys put in, the effort and the commitment that it takes to do what you do and what you risk going out there on a daily basis.

''I know these guys would inspire you like you inspire them.''