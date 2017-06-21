Mark Wahlberg has confessed he is ''super overprotective'' of his teenage daughter and says no boy will be good enough for her in his eyes.
The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' star says his 13-year-old daughter Ella Rae has caught the eye of a boy and whilst he was nothing but ''polite and well prepared'', Mark still feels protective over his daughter.
He told Entertainment Tonight: ''Nobody is a good type or sort. For me, you know, I'm super overprotective. But he's just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared.
''She's a sweetheart, she's growing up too fast. It's just the fatherly thing in me, you know? I just don't want [her] being anything other than sheltered and protected.''
Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed he recently accompanied Ella Rae on a date and was ''one-upped'' by the guy, who brought his mom along on the date too.
He shared: ''The kid - she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough - but I was like, 'I wanna meet this kid'. I wanna meet him and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment and she was like, 'What's a safe environment, dad?' ... Everything is the attitude.
''So all of a sudden this kid comes over and he one-ups me ... he brings his mom! The genius thing is he was so sweet and [my daughter] is like steamrolling me all the time and he's seeing it, like she's being rude to me and she's being mean to me and she's like if you're not nice to him, he may not wanna be around you.''
And Mark - who also has Michael, 11, Brendan, eight, and Grace, seven, with his wife Rhea Durham - would love to see Ella settle down with the first boy she meets, although he knows that probably won't be the case.
He added: ''I'm like, OK, the perfect scenario is to find one boy that she's with forever but I don't know if she can hold him down!''
