Mark Wahlberg insists he is ''so out of the loop'' with Hollywood as he rarely goes to dinner parties or screenings, and only attends award shows where his films are up for a gong.
Mark Wahlberg is ''so out of the loop'' with Hollywood.
The 'Deepwater Horizon' star admitted he isn't that akin with the movie industry as he rarely goes to dinner parties or screenings, and only attends award shows where his films are up for a gong.
Speaking about Harvey Weinstein's recent court case, he told The Observer: ''I've certainly been paying a lot of attention to what's been going on with the criminal case and everything. There's finally a lot of closure for a lot of people. But I don't know, I'm so out of the loop with Hollywood ... Yeah, but other than working, I go to the supermarket. I don't go to dinner parties on the scene, or screenings. I live in Beverly Hills, but it could easily be the English countryside, because I don't see anyone and I don't do anything. I don't go to awards unless I have a movie in them. I go to bed early, I get up early, I take my kids to school and I'm with my wife if I'm not I'm working.''
Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed he wakes up at 2.30am every day so he can fit in his hour and a half work out before his day properly starts.
Sharing his daily routine on his Instagram story, he revealed he gets up at 2.30 in the morning before having a short prayer session and then heading for breakfast at 3.15am. From there, he has his work out and after a shower, some golf and a few snacks, he's ready to start his main day. Mark then makes time for family or for his work, before heading to bed at around 7.30pm.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...