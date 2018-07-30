Mark Wahlberg insists he and Leonardo Dicaprio became ''fast friends'' as soon as they met.

The 47-year-old actor recently revealed his 'Basketball Diaries' co-star didn't want him to be in the movie, but he has laughed off rumours it caused a feud between them, and admitted he understood why the 43-year-old star had reservations.

Mark told US TV show 'Extra': ''It wasn't a disagreement, it was just, like, I think we both had a specific opinion about each other, certainly. I was just, ya know, as a rapper, I was just kinda out-there and loud and crazy and all this stuff, and it was a very serious movie and this very serious part, and so the director of the film [the late Scott Kalvert], he had made all my music videos, he felt like I was more than capable to play the part.

''But no one had seen me act in a film, so I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself. Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with him, then we just both kinda looked at each other, we were like, 'Wow!' We were literally out that night and we became fast friends.''

And despite their initial reservations about one another, Mark admitted he and Leonardo are keen to make another movie together.

Asked if he'd work with the 'Revenant' star again, he said: ''Yeah. We've talked about it.''

The 'Mile 22' actor also admitted that he'd love to work with Mel Gibson again after previously filming 2017 comedy 'Daddy's Home 2' together.

Mark - who is rumoured to be starring opposite the 'Braveheart' star in 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' and is tipped to be directed by him in 'Destroyer' - said: ''I'm dying to work with Mel, and hopefully that's going to happen sooner rather than later - nothing is written in stone yet. It would be a dream to hear Mel say 'action' and 'cut.' ''

Meanwhile, Mark recently admitted he and Leonardo had to ''learn how to respect'' one another on 'The Basketball Diaries'.

He said: ''He didn't want me for the part, and I didn't think he was right for the part. We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it.''