Mark Wahlberg is in final talks to appear in 'Uncharted'.

The 48-year-old star looks set to take on the role of Victor 'Sully' Sullivan in the big screen adaptation of the popular video game which will be directed by Travis Knight, according to Variety.

Sully is a friend of main character Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who uncovers numerous mysteries around the world.

Drake will be portrayed by Tom Holland in the forthcoming film, but it could've been Wahlberg taking on the main role as he was initially set to play the part when David O. Russell was expected to helm a version of the movie.

Rafe Judkins and Matt Holloway are penning the script, and Charles Roven, Alex Gartner and Avi Arad are producing.

'Uncharted' - which will be the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions - will tell the story of treasure hunter Nathan from his early years.

Holland has been linked to the movie since 2017 when Shawn Levy was expected to direct the motion picture.

An 'Uncharted' movie has been in the pipeline since 2008 with scripts previously penned by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer.

Wahlberg appears to have a busy 12 months ahead with his new movie 'Wonderland' set to be released next year.

He will star as Detective Spenser, an undercover detective and ex-con in the motion picture, alongside Cassie Ventura and Alan Arkin.

What's more, Post Malone will make his big screen debut in the film

Wahlberg's longtime collaborator Peter Berg will direct, after they previously teamed up on 'Lone Survivor', 'Patriots Day', 'Deepwater Horizon' and 'Mile 22'.

The script is being adapted from the novel 'Robert B. Parker's Wonderland', which was written by Ace Atkins and forms part of the Spenser series of detective novels originally written by Parker until his death in 2010.