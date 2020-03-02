Mark Wahlberg claims his faith has helped him become a better father.

The 48-year-old actor - who is a devout Roman Catholic - has insisted he's committed to his beliefs, and says ''praying for patience'' has allowed him to have more ''commitment'' to his family, including wife Rhea Durham and their children Ella, 16, Brendan, 14, Michael, 13, and Grace, 10.

He said: ''I pray for the patience. I want to be an example, with my work ethic, with my commitment to my faith, with my commitment to my family. I've been put in this position for a reason, it's not to forget about where I came from. I have to utilise these talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others.''

And the 'Ted' star is so devoted to religion that he never misses a single day when it comes to praying, which can take him up to 20 minutes to complete.

He added during an interview for the 'Today' show: ''I take two days a week off from the gym now. I don't take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees, from reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals.''

This isn't the first time Mark has spoken about his faith, as he previously asked for God's forgiveness for making 'Boogie Nights' because he realised that the all-powerful Supreme Being may not be OK with movies about porn stars.

He said: ''I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past.

''I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humour because I made some decisions that may not be OK with him. So, I don't want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue.''