Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has revealed that his ten-year-old daughter is easily embarrassed by her movie star dad.
The 48-year-old actor - who is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood - has revealed that his daughter Grace refused to dance with him at a daddy-and-daughter event earlier this month.
During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Mark - who also has kids Ella, 16, Michael, 13, and Brendan, 11, with his wife Rhea Durham - shared: ''I didn't get one dance. She said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again'.
''But we still did have a great time together.''
In January, meanwhile, Mark vowed to ''cherish every moment'' with his loved ones following the death of Kobe Bryant.
The actor admitted the basketball player's passing in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others was a reminder that ''life is short''.
He said: ''It's obviously a tragic loss that everybody is feeling.
''Kobe, his daughter, the other family members, his family members, the other people that were on board in the helicopter, it's just tragic.
''It's just a reminder that life is short ... All the people that you love, call them and remind them as often as possible and cherish every moment.''
Mark is a big Boston Celtics fan, but the actor revealed that he and Kobe - who played only for the LA Lakers during his sporting career - always put their rivalry aside when they saw one another.
He said: ''Kobe was always really sweet and could realise the difference between what his job was, who I was a fan of, and the mutual respect that we had for one another.
''He would always go out of his way to be especially kind to my children.''
