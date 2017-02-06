Mark Wahlberg has been trying to console Usher after his Atalanta Falcons side lost the Super Bowl on Sunday (05.02.17).

The 38-year-old singer watched his beloved team take a seemingly significant lead at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, only to see Mark's New England Patriots come storming back into the game before sealing a memorable 34-28 win.

Mark subsequently uploaded a grainy Facetime shot of him talking to Usher and captioned the image on his Instagram account: ''Trying to console my guy @usher. All love! (sic)''

To his credit, Usher appeared to take the heart-breaking defeat with good grace.

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker replied: ''Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that [trophy] in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited‬. (sic)''

Mark also found the time to tease rap star and celebrity Falcons fan Ludacris about his team's narrow defeat in Houston.

Mark wrote alongside a screenshot of Ludacris: ''Sorry buddy.''

Despite Mark's teasing of his showbiz pals, the Hollywood star actually missed the winning moment in Texas because he'd left the stadium early because his eight-year-old son Brendan was feeling unwell.

A video circulating online has shown Mark leaving the game while the Patriots were trailing, prompting some fans to suggest he is not a true follower of his team.

But Mark - who is an avid sports fan - has insisted he is a huge Patriots supporter and feels tremendously proud of their latest Super Bowl triumph.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I had to leave the game early because my youngest wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium - but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! (sic)''