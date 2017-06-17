Mark Wahlberg accompanied his teenage daughter on a date.

The 'Deepwater Horizon' star was keen to meet the boy his 13-year-old daughter Ella was seeing but admits he was ''one-upped'' by the guy, who brought his mom along on the date too.

He shared: ''The kid - she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough - but I was like, 'I wanna meet this kid'. I wanna meet him and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment and she was like, 'What's a safe environment, dad?' ... Everything is the attitude.

''So all of a sudden this kid comes over and he one-ups me ... he brings his mom! The genius thing is he was so sweet and [my daughter] is like steamrolling me all the time and he's seeing it, like she's being rude to me and she's being mean to me and she's like if you're not nice to him, he may not wanna be around you.''

And Mark would love to see Ella settle down with the first boy she meets, although he knows that probably won't be the case.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he said: ''I'm like, okay, the perfect scenario is to find one boy that she's with forever but I don't know if she can hold him down!''

Meanwhile, Mark - who also has Michael, 11, Brendan, eight, and Grace, seven, with his wife Rhea Durham - hopes his children will be good, responsible and kind to one another.

He said: ''I want them to learn that if you're good and you do good, then good things happen and if you lie or you get in trouble and try to cover it up with a lie, there's a snowball effect ... you have to be responsible, talk nice, be kind to each other, clean up behind yourself. When they get a little older, I'll tell them where I've come from and what I've had to do to overcome some pretty big odds.''