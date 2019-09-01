Mark Strong wanted to be the villain in 'No Time To Die'.

The 56-year-old actor has been friends with Daniel Craig for years and thinks it would have been ''nice'' to appear alongside his close pal in the star's final outing as James Bond in the upcoming movie.

He said: ''It would have been nice to act together as it's Daniel's last Bond. We'd have had great fun, but I think maybe it's better that we're not doing it because people might not accept it as a genuine thing within the Bond movie, knowing that we're pals.''

The 'Kingsman' actor has previously made another bid to land a role in the franchise but admitted things didn't go well in his audition.

He added in an interview with Event magazine: ''I did audition for a Bond film once, back when Pierce Brosnan was in the role, but the audition didn't go particularly well, so that was that.''

And Mark even thinks he would have made a good 007 himself.

On the suggestion he'd have been right for Bond, he replied: ''Thank you, I think so too! It just never came my way.''

But the 'Temple' star insisted he's never been jealous of Daniel for landing the coveted role.

Asked if he'd ever felt jealous, he said: ''No. It doesn't help to obsess about things that might have been.''

Mark and Daniel have been friends since working together in 'Our Friends In The North' in 1996 and even shared a flat, where the 'Kick-Ass' star took on many of the domestic tasks.

He said: ''Well, I'm quite tidy, so maybe I did all the dishes and the tidying up.

''[As for women], I'm staying schtum. We were young actors just at the start of our careers and we did have a great time, so I'll leave it to your imagination.''