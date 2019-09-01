Mark Strong thinks it would have been ''nice'' to appear in 'No Time To Die', his friend Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond.
Mark Strong wanted to be the villain in 'No Time To Die'.
The 56-year-old actor has been friends with Daniel Craig for years and thinks it would have been ''nice'' to appear alongside his close pal in the star's final outing as James Bond in the upcoming movie.
He said: ''It would have been nice to act together as it's Daniel's last Bond. We'd have had great fun, but I think maybe it's better that we're not doing it because people might not accept it as a genuine thing within the Bond movie, knowing that we're pals.''
The 'Kingsman' actor has previously made another bid to land a role in the franchise but admitted things didn't go well in his audition.
He added in an interview with Event magazine: ''I did audition for a Bond film once, back when Pierce Brosnan was in the role, but the audition didn't go particularly well, so that was that.''
And Mark even thinks he would have made a good 007 himself.
On the suggestion he'd have been right for Bond, he replied: ''Thank you, I think so too! It just never came my way.''
But the 'Temple' star insisted he's never been jealous of Daniel for landing the coveted role.
Asked if he'd ever felt jealous, he said: ''No. It doesn't help to obsess about things that might have been.''
Mark and Daniel have been friends since working together in 'Our Friends In The North' in 1996 and even shared a flat, where the 'Kick-Ass' star took on many of the domestic tasks.
He said: ''Well, I'm quite tidy, so maybe I did all the dishes and the tidying up.
''[As for women], I'm staying schtum. We were young actors just at the start of our careers and we did have a great time, so I'll leave it to your imagination.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...