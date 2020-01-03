Mark Strong admits it was ''daunting'' joining the production of '1917' halfway through filming.
Mark Strong found it ''daunting'' joining the production of '1917' halfway through filming.
The 'Zero Dark Thirty' star plays Captain Smith in Sam Mendes' war epic and admitted it was challenging catching up as the movie was shot in a single-take format.
Speaking during a press event in London, Mark said: ''Coming into it, it's quite daunting because you only have a couple of days.
''Because of the way it was shot, unlike the traditional method, you're literally just playing your sequence in one, and once it was done, it was over, so there wasn't a lot of days involved, it was just a very quick in and out so you had to be right up to speed.''
The 56-year-old star loved ''inventing a character'' despite finding it difficult bringing himself up to date with the film and cast.
He added: ''You had to do that difficult thing that all actors find coming into a shoot halfway through or a third of the way through, you just have to get on the same page as everyone else, but it was an amazing experience and I enjoyed inventing a character.''
And although it was ''incredibly gruelling at times'', the cast and crew got through by reminding themselves that the difficulty was far from what the people who actually lived through the war experienced.
He said: ''However hard it got - and it did get grueling at times - two things kept us from moaning.
''One was the fact that as a group, we were all in it together.
''And second, we were always aware that whatever we were doing, it could not possibly have been as difficult as actually living it.
''What's three weeks in the mud when some people spent three years there?''
The unique approach to filming also meant Sam felt a huge ''sense of achievement'' after completing a shot.
The 'Skyfall' director said: ''The sense of achievement among all of us was wonderful, and I'd never experienced anything like that before. There were high-fiving and cheering when the shot was done; that kind of thing keeps you going.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...