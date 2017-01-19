Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled.

The former 'Glee' actor - who was arrested over a year ago and indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of child pornography - is currently free on bail but was due to attend a hearing on January 23.

However, following three previous court delays, U.S. District Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show attorneys will request another postponement, or will announce plans to proceed to trial before that date.

In November, the 34-year-old actor's lawyers were attempting to negotiate a plea deal, but it seems they have been unable to come to an agreement.

Mark - who has denied the allegations against him - was originally due to stand trial last June but the hearings were cancelled.

Under the terms of his bail, the disgraced star was ordered to wear a device so he can be located at any time, surrender his passport and told any devices that can connect to the internet have to be approved by the authorities.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Mark was cut from 'Gods and Secrets' after he was indicted on the child pornography charges.

Director Adi Shankar said in a statement: '''Gods and Secrets' will be moving forward without Mark Salling. He has been cut from the mini-series, I will personally be paying for the reshoots, and I hope that Mark finds inner peace. Furthermore, a percentage of profits from the project will go to a charity for abused children.

''Hopefully some good will come of all of this and I pray that when the dust has settled, the hyper-connectivity of the information age that has brought to light the transgressions of several public figures, will also force us to look within our society to identify and eliminate the root cause of the rape culture we exist in.''

Mark has been charged on two counts - firstly, obtaining a pornographic still image and video of young girls and secondly, for possessing two other videos that feature young girls.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.