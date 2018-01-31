Jane Lynch has been left ''broken-hearted'' by Mark Salling's death.

The 35-year-old actor's body was found on Tuesday (30.01.18) after he took his own life while awaiting sentence for possession of child pornography, and his former 'Glee' co-star was devastated by the news.

Jane, 57, tolz TMZ: ''It's sad. Very tragic.''

Asked how she would remember Mark - who played Noah 'Puck' Puckerman - she added: ''As the guy who made that really sweet video at the beginning of 'Glee' when he was so happy to be a part [of it].

''It's tragic and I'm broken-hearted over it.''

She also retweeted a post from 'Glee' vocal contractor and vocal arranger Tim Davis which read: ''Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes.

''I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones.(sic)''

Tim also posted: ''Today we lost another #Glee cast member.

''Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.(sic)''

Matthew Morrison took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Mark and Cory Monteith, who passed away in July 2013 from an overdose, while his co-star Jenna Ushkowitz commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Jenna also retweeted a post from the show's director, Paris Barclay, who shared a photo of Mark and Cory and wrote: ''It's a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. #RIP #marksalling. (sic)''

Another 'Glee' actor, Iqbal Theba, simply tweeted: ''Oh Mark.''

He later posted: ''His death is painful for me Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he'd fought his demons &atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories (sic)''

But while most of the cast and crew were devastated by the news, Finneas O'Connell insisted he didn't ''feel sorry'' for the late actor.

He wrote: ''I met Mark Salling Once when we were filming the final episode of 'Glee' together. I didn't know him at all and I won't pretend I did. It's been a horrifying thing these past two years finding out about the crimes he's committed. I don't feel sorry for him. Only sorry for his fans.''