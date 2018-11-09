Mark Ruffalo is set to star in Todd Haynes' film about the DuPont chemical pollution scandal.

The 50-year-old 'Avengers' actor will play Robert Bilott, a corporate defence attorney who featured in Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine's article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare' and uncovered years of environmental pollution by the company which will be the plot for the currently untitled film.

The DuPont scandal happened in 2016 when residents, employees and lawyers took on the notorious business and exposed years of the chemical C8 found in everyday household products and Teflon.

The chemical waste was found to be linked to six diseases - including testicular cancer - and is highly toxic, but it was released into the waterways in West Virginia.

'House of Lies' filmmaker and producer Matthew Carnahan has written the screenplay for the Todd Haynes blockbuster and will also feature Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon who will produce the hit.

Participant acquired the rights to the feature article and opened the floodgates to make the movie with Robert Kessel overseeing the development and production.

Ruffalo - who is busy also working on the fourth instalment of the 'Avengers' franchise - is keeping busy as he is also playing twins in a new HBO series.

The star will also serve as executive producer in the six-part programme 'I Know This Much Is True', which is based on the book of the same name by Wally Lamb, and he can't wait to get started.

Mark - who won awards for his performance in Ryan Murphy's HBO movie 'The Normal Heart' - tweeted: ''Excited to be working with the @HBO team again! Can't wait for you all to see this story.''