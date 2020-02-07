Mark Ruffalo admits that he doesn't know if there will be any more 'Avengers' films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mark Ruffalo is unsure if there will be any future 'Avengers' films
The 52-year-old actor plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and admits that he doesn't know if 'Avengers: Endgame' will mark the conclusion of those ensemble superhero movies.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', Ruffalo was asked by fellow guest Nick Mohammed if 'Avengers: Endgame' would be the final adventure for the superhero squad.
Mark replied: ''I don't know. Who knows really? It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end.''
The 'Shutter Island' star has a reputation for revealing film spoilers, mistakenly revealing that ''everybody dies'' in the 2018 film 'Avengers: Infinity War', and covered his mouth in an attempt to stop himself saying anything more.
During his appearance on the British talk show, Ruffalo also discussed his new project, 'Dark Waters', in which he plays environmental lawyer Robert Bilott in the true story of the DuPont chemical scandal.
The company had knowingly contaminated water across the US, which caused cancer in people and animals and also caused birth defects. Bilott successfully sued DuPont over their deception.
The movie is based on the 2016 article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare', which was published in the New York Times magazine. Mark admits that he was determined to display the scandal on the big screen.
He explained: ''I read an article in the New York Times Magazine and the breadth and the depth of the deception were so astonishing to me and the fact I was reading about in a supplement instead of the headline of every single major newspaper in the world, I thought, 'This has got to be a movie and people have got to know what's happened.''
Ruffalo described the real-life Thomas as a ''beautiful, heroic and generous guy''.
He said of the lawyer: ''He is the most beautiful, heroic and generous guy who did great service for all of us.''
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...