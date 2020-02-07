Mark Ruffalo is unsure if there will be any future 'Avengers' films

The 52-year-old actor plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and admits that he doesn't know if 'Avengers: Endgame' will mark the conclusion of those ensemble superhero movies.

Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', Ruffalo was asked by fellow guest Nick Mohammed if 'Avengers: Endgame' would be the final adventure for the superhero squad.

Mark replied: ''I don't know. Who knows really? It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end.''

The 'Shutter Island' star has a reputation for revealing film spoilers, mistakenly revealing that ''everybody dies'' in the 2018 film 'Avengers: Infinity War', and covered his mouth in an attempt to stop himself saying anything more.

During his appearance on the British talk show, Ruffalo also discussed his new project, 'Dark Waters', in which he plays environmental lawyer Robert Bilott in the true story of the DuPont chemical scandal.

The company had knowingly contaminated water across the US, which caused cancer in people and animals and also caused birth defects. Bilott successfully sued DuPont over their deception.

The movie is based on the 2016 article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare', which was published in the New York Times magazine. Mark admits that he was determined to display the scandal on the big screen.

He explained: ''I read an article in the New York Times Magazine and the breadth and the depth of the deception were so astonishing to me and the fact I was reading about in a supplement instead of the headline of every single major newspaper in the world, I thought, 'This has got to be a movie and people have got to know what's happened.''

He said of the lawyer: ''He is the most beautiful, heroic and generous guy who did great service for all of us.''