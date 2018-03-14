Mark Ruffalo said filming the 'Avengers' movies is like ''doing a TV show''.

The 50-year-old actor has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in three movies to date - including the two 'Avengers' movies and 'Thor: Ragnarok' - and is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Infinity War', and Ruffalo said he has had ''a lot of say'' in his character's progression.

In an interview with Collider, Ruffalo said: ''Oddly enough, I joke with people that this is like doing a TV show where you shoot one episode every three years.

''There's a continuity to it and when we talked about it with Marvel and Kevin [Feige] we really do talk about it as the character's progression.

''I've been able to have a lot of say in where it goes, and you're also dealing with a new script and a new world but the characters feel like they're making a journey, you know?

''And it does feel like one goes to the next and goes to the next. It feels like a long serial which is nice, I think.''

In 'Thor: Ragnarok', Ruffalo's alter-ego was up in space with the God of Thunder - played by Chris Hemsworth - and since Hulk's last appearance in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', the character has learnt how to speak small sentences.

And now Ruffalo hinted that in the upcoming third 'Avengers' movie, there is a blur between Banner and The Hulk.

He said: ''The division between Hulk and Banner is starting to blur a little bit, and so you have a Hulk that can actually express himself without being angry.

''There are sentences, yes. We're getting into like a five-year-old.''

Ruffalo also teased that Banner - who has been portrayed as shy and nervous - has gone through a ''life-changing experience'' after the third 'Thor' film but said he isn't as ''in-sync'' with Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) as they were.

He said: ''Well coming out of 'Thor 3', Banner's had a life-changing experience that makes him much more expressive and not so internalised, you know?

''So it's not combative but they're not so in-sync as they were. Plus Banner doesn't understand Civil War. He just doesn't get it.''