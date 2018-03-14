Mark Ruffalo has said filming the 'Avengers' movies is like shooting a TV show and revealed he has had input into his character's development.
Mark Ruffalo said filming the 'Avengers' movies is like ''doing a TV show''.
The 50-year-old actor has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in three movies to date - including the two 'Avengers' movies and 'Thor: Ragnarok' - and is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Infinity War', and Ruffalo said he has had ''a lot of say'' in his character's progression.
In an interview with Collider, Ruffalo said: ''Oddly enough, I joke with people that this is like doing a TV show where you shoot one episode every three years.
''There's a continuity to it and when we talked about it with Marvel and Kevin [Feige] we really do talk about it as the character's progression.
''I've been able to have a lot of say in where it goes, and you're also dealing with a new script and a new world but the characters feel like they're making a journey, you know?
''And it does feel like one goes to the next and goes to the next. It feels like a long serial which is nice, I think.''
In 'Thor: Ragnarok', Ruffalo's alter-ego was up in space with the God of Thunder - played by Chris Hemsworth - and since Hulk's last appearance in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', the character has learnt how to speak small sentences.
And now Ruffalo hinted that in the upcoming third 'Avengers' movie, there is a blur between Banner and The Hulk.
He said: ''The division between Hulk and Banner is starting to blur a little bit, and so you have a Hulk that can actually express himself without being angry.
''There are sentences, yes. We're getting into like a five-year-old.''
Ruffalo also teased that Banner - who has been portrayed as shy and nervous - has gone through a ''life-changing experience'' after the third 'Thor' film but said he isn't as ''in-sync'' with Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) as they were.
He said: ''Well coming out of 'Thor 3', Banner's had a life-changing experience that makes him much more expressive and not so internalised, you know?
''So it's not combative but they're not so in-sync as they were. Plus Banner doesn't understand Civil War. He just doesn't get it.''
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...