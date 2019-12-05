Mark Ruffalo has praised Anne Hathaway for drawing him out of a ''crisis of confidence''.

The pair play a married couple in legal drama 'Dark Waters' but the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor was worried he wouldn't be able to pull off his role as real-life lawyer Robert Bilott, so was reassured when his co-star eased his fears.

He told 'People Now': ''We were rehearsing and I was having a tough time, a crisis of confidence.

''It was our first day together, we walked out to the elevator and she said, 'What's the matter?' and I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this', she was in there like, 'Of course you can do this, you've been doing this, you've been working on it for a year' and just bolstered me and reminded me and believed in me.''

The movie tells the tale of environmental lawyer Robert, who has spent the last 20 years battling the DuPont chemical company over toxins leaked into the water supply in West Virginia, and Mark recently admitted he was intrigued by the story, not only because of his own activism but because of the ''selfless'' actions of his character.

He said: ''I think right now there's a tendency to believe that everyone's terrible and selfish. But there's another path. You can be selfless, thoughtful and kind. There are Rob Bilotts out there.''

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old star recently revealed he had met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about the possibility of playing the Hulk once again.

He said: ''Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said yeah, I think there's still some stories to tell. And he said, 'Well why don't you come in and tell me about them and we'll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?'''