Mark Ruffalo - who has three children - finds raising teenagers ''intense'', especially when it comes to their laundry.
Mark Ruffalo finds raising teenagers ''intense''.
The 52-year-old actor is father to Keen, 18, Bella, 14, and Odette, 12, whom he has with his wife Sunrise, and has said taking care of two teenagers and one pre-teen has been a struggle, especially when it comes to their laundry.
He said: ''It's intense. The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything ... the laundry alone is enough to destroy you.''
Because of the 'Avengers: Endgame' star's hectic schedule, his wife - whom he has been married to for 19 years - takes on most of the responsibilities in the home, and Mark couldn't be more thankful for her.
He added: ''My wife is just a hero.''
And when he's not working, Mark loves nothing more than spending time with his family, where they enjoy various activities such as snowboarding, cooking, and gardening.
The 'Now You See Me' actor explained: ''I like those moments where you're just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles - it's hard for them, especially at that age. But my kids are way more savvy than I was, man. They're so engaged in the world.''
Currently, Mark is starring in new movie 'Dark Waters', where he plays real-life hero, environmental lawyer Rob Bilott, who has spent the last 20 years battling the DuPont chemical company over toxins leaked into the water supply in West Virginia.
And the star says he was intrigued by the story not only because of his own activism but because of Bilott's example.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I think right now there's a tendency to believe that everyone's terrible and selfish. But there's another path. You can be selfless, thoughtful and kind. There are Rob Bilotts out there.''
