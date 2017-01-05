The American actor is stepping in for fellow movie star John Turturro, who had to withdraw from the Roundabout Theatre Company production due to conflicting filming commitments.

In the revival of the 1968 drama, Ruffalo will play Victor Franz, a police officer approaching his 50th birthday who tries to make peace with the events of his youth when he returns to his childhood home to sell off what remains of his parents' estate.

Jessica Hecht will play Victor's wife Esther Franz, Tony Shalhoub his estranged brother, while Danny Devito will appear in the show as a furniture dealer.

The Price was first staged on Broadway in 1968, and has been revived three times since, most recently in 1999.

Ruffalo last appeared in a Broadway show in the 2006 revival of Clifford Odets' Awake and Sing!, and first gained attention when he starred in the original 1996 off-Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan's This is Our Youth.

The 49-year-old has been nominated three times for Academy Awards, for Spotlight, Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right, and will next be seen on the silver screen when he reprises his role of Bruce Banner/Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

The latest revival of The Price is scheduled to begin performances on 16 February (17) and to open on March 16 for a limited run at the American Airlines Theatre.