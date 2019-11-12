Mark Ruffalo wants Tessa Thompson to play She-Hulk.

The 51-year-old actor - who has portrayed Bruce Banner and his big green alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2012 - knows his 'Avengers: Endgame' already has a role in the franchise but can't think of anyone better to play his female counterpart.

Asked who he thinks should take the role in Marvel's upcoming series, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I mean, Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk.''

In August, Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced 'She-Hulk' would be heading to Disney+.

He teased: ''Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU.''

He later explained Jennifer Walters - who inherits her cousin Bruce Banner's abilities after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from him - is ''a Hulk, she's a lawyer and she's going to star in a show unlike anything we've done before.''

It is not yet known whether Mark will reprise his role for the show.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz previously admitted she was keen to take the role after fans online had backed the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star.

She said: ''I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe.''

And Stephanie admitted she had even started training harder to help boost her chances of landing the iconic part.

She said: ''I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things.

''But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.''